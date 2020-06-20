Have you never heard of Pan Challah? It is a recipe typical of Jewish culture, with a delicious, fluffy and easy to cook result for family or friends. Get the ingredients and get to work.

The Pan challah It is a bread of Jewish tradition that is consumed in the Sabath and at the festivities. It is a very soft and absolutely delicious braided bread, with simple ingredients and quick steps to take. It will become a classic in your home!

Ingredients:

1kgr flour 1 glass of warm water 1 glass of sugar 1 glass of oil 1 tsp of salt 50 gr fresh yeast 3 eggs 1 egg to beat and paint syrup for after baking Pan Jalá, from the Jewish community to your table.

Preparation (for 2 large or 4 small loaves):

The first thing I want to clarify is the measurement that I mean when I speak of « glass »: in general, this glass measures 250ml. In this recipe I preferred to keep the ingredients exactly as my mother told me. Now yes, to prepare the bread. Mix all the ingredients in a container and leave to rise at room temperature; don’t forget to cover the container with a tea towel. After the dough leaves, you must knead it a little to remove the excess gas generated by the leavening. To make 2 large loaves, divide the dough into two parts. Take one of those parts and divide it into 3 equal parts. Stretch each of those parts into long rolls. Join the ends of the rolls and start braiding the dough carefully. Also braid the second portion of the dough and place the loaves on roasting pans. Beat an egg and paint with it each bread so that they have a good color. Bake at 180ºC for 20 to 30 minutes. The cooking time will depend on each oven, but the important thing is that the bread is baked but very clear. If you leave it in the oven for a long time, the dough starts to get very hard. Once the Jalá breads are roasted, remove them from the oven and coat them with syrup. It is very important that you paint them before they cool down. Make Pan Challah, rich and fluffy!

You can also add raisins to bread and integrate them well into the dough before shaping them. You can too sprinkle seeds on top of bread before taking it to the oven, as you can see in the first photo. Try it!