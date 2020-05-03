Russian, fine style and based in Miami. With only these ingredients, Sofya Zhuk She had everything necessary for many fans to pigeonhole her as one of the most notable promises on the women’s circuit, at least she had the right extra pieces to accompany her great talent. However, the physical problems ended up weighing more than that Wimbledon title he achieved with just 15 years old. Finally, leaving tennis was more a consequence than a decision, as explained by the player herself in this interview with the WTA.

“Even before winning that Wimbledon Junior, my back was already so bad that there was no doctor who wanted to help me”, Warns our protagonist about an evil that already came from afar. “Everyone considered me a lost cause, there was only one doctor who tried to treat me, but his final prognosis was that this pain would last me for years. When it comes to neurological connections, the spine is the main part of the body. If the spine is turned off, the hips, men, scapulae and knees shoot up, the position moves back and forth, ”he explains in detail. “My body doesn’t absorb proteins well and the discs in my spine are everywhere. I have taken images of my MRI that show that the firmness of my spine is that of a person in their 50s or 60s, ”he says.

That problem not only remained in Zhuk’s body, but it grew more and more, until he became too heavy a travel companion. “I have always been dealing with this, until I reached a critical point. Tennis is already quite a difficult activity due to all the trips, you are never at home. Despite everything, if it were only that, I could learn to wear it, but this added to all the injuries, continually fighting to take care of my body and my health, made it all too hard. My doctor told me that I would probably only last a few years as an elite athlete, that the day would come when I could not continue ”, he remembers about that forecast that ended up being fulfilled.

Summer 2019, London. The third Grand Slam of the season was the last stop on a journey that ended at age 19. “After Wimbledon I was trying to get in shape for the next tournament, but when you have physical pain you become mentally unhappy. You start to worry and constantly think about the future, you realize that health should always come first. You also start to get a little paranoid, thinking too much about everything, suddenly you feel that everything overwhelms you at the same time, “she confesses. “I hated being away from my family. When I was playing, I only thought about going home, counting the days for the season to end. I started competing at a very young age, so stopping playing was a strange feeling. A month later, I realized that where I really feel good is at home., without having to pack every week “, he values ​​from a distance.

With tennis pushed to the background, the goal was to find a new passion, to discover a new path. “I really like fashion, so I’ve already started moving threads. I have signed with an agency, but the contract does not guarantee a minimum number of photo sessions or how much money I will earn. You may have a month where you earn everything you need to pay my expenses, but you don’t know if the rest of the months will be just as good. Currently it is difficult to have a stable work situation ”, he expresses with some doubts still in his head.

And what do we do with tennis? At the moment, Sofia prefers to enjoy it from the sidelines. “I like the idea of ​​working around tennis, helping the players with the experience I gained during my years on the circuit. I feel like I can relate to players differently now, though it’s still weird. It’s nice not to have to pack suitcases, not to have 38-hour trips to Australia or not to have to deal with pain in your body every day. I feel like I’m on the right track, I feel better inside, in addition to looking healthier. I am taking time to relax, my mind is also better, without so much stress. It’s a different life, but it makes me feel calmer and happier“

.