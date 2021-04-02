Sofía Vergara wins legal battle over her frozen embryos

The actress Sofía Vergara obtained the ruling in favor of the custody of her frozen embryos, which she had with businessman Nick Loeb.

Since 2017, both had a dispute, when the actress presented legal documents to the California Court since the businessman intended to use the embryos without their consent.

Sofía Vergara and Nick Loeb were in a relationship for four years. Almost at the end of their relationship, they decided to freeze embryos so that they could become parents through a surrogate.

During the separation, Loeb tried to use their genetic material to fulfill his dreams of being parents, despite the fact that the actress’s intention was to destroy the embryos.

Previously Nick Loeb had a legal battle in the state of Louisiana, because it is a pro-life state and recognizes an embryo as a human being, which prevents its destruction. However, the judge denied that the dispute could take place in that state, since the embryos were conceived in California.