Sofía Vergara transforms into “Wonder Woman”

Joe manganiello she has her own “Wonder Woman.” On Instagram the actor shared a photograph in which he appears Sofia Vergara, his wife, wearing the “Wonder Woman” costume. 96 thousand people liked the post of this sexy actor, who has been married to the Colombian since 2015.

Joe, as an actor, is living a special moment, thanks to “Deathstroke”, character he played for the tape “Snyder Cut”, that is to say “Justice League”, a film that lasts about four hours, and is now available to watch through HBO Max.

Despite the success that this film is having, both among fans and critics, the director reveals that he had many complications with Warner Bros to shoot everything that was seen on screen, and that there were still many things left out. Especially on the subject of the “Lanterns”. Of this Snyder has said the following: “The last scene with Martian Manhunter had originally been shot in England. And the dialogue was very similar, but it had to be one of the Lanterns. And then the studio told me that I was not authorized to shoot anything. During production they insisted on that. And I shot things anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene“.

Now, returning to the image of Sofía Vergara. What would happen if the Colombian were chosen by Marvel or DC Comics to give life to a heroine, what would be the best character for her?

