Sofía Vergara has stunned her more than 18 million Instagram followers with a photo with her niece in which it is not clear which one is each. Dressed in a small black bikini, both have posed on their backs while searching for something or someone from a large terrace. But the similarities between them are so numerous, that many of her fans have not been able to identify her and have demonstrated it with hundreds of comments repeating the same question and praising how well the actress of ‘Modern family’ takes to fulfill years.

The one in Barranquilla will be 48 years old next July, exactly 20 years older than her young niece Claudia. “Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92“Sofia wrote to accompany the image. For her part, the other protagonist of the photograph also wanted to publish it for her almost 300,000 followers: “Same, but different. Which is which?”, public.

The toned figure of the two and a hairstyle more than similar, have confused their followersSo the only thing that could shed some light on the mystery was the skin color of each one of them. In the background, a part of the majestic vegetation that surrounds the spectacular Beverly Hills mansion in which the actress is confined.

Sofía Vergara, new muse of Dolce & Gabbana

The Colombian has become the new muse of the firm for the collection of bags for spring-summer 2020, but circumstances have caused this agreement to now have solidarity purposes. The designs, which “celebrate the life and beauty of Italy,” will allow a portion of their income to go toward strengthen “efforts towards scientific research for the benefit of global health“According to the brand,” What was already such a special campaign means even more knowing that the revenue will go to global health research. Thank you, “Vergara explained.