Mexico.- Sofia Vergara became the new muse of the famous Italian firm Dolce & Gabanna; It is the first time that the protagonist of Modern Family is part of the universe of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The famous Colombian actress He made the alliance months ago, to promote one of the lines of the collection of bags spring-summer 2020, and which now takes a solidarity look when the company announces the donation of a part of the income to support global health initiatives.

The company announced that starting tomorrow, April 28, and with the intention of strengthening “efforts towards scientific research for the benefit of world health”, Dolce & Gabbana will donate a part of the revenue from the sales of this collection of bags to Humanitas University to “help your global health initiatives”.

After making the decision known, the actress wrote in her account Instagram that “what was already such a special campaign means even more knowing that the proceeds will go to global health research. Thanks @dolcegabbana ”.

You may also be interested: Sofía Vergara says goodbye to Modern Family with emotional images on social networks

For the photoshoot, the actress poses with one of the bags in a deep blue and the other in a jungle green tone, from the “Devotion” collection, of the firm, on a balcony full of flowers of intense colors.

In each image, provided by the firm and which can be seen on her Instagram account, Sofía Vergara sports two tight-fitting dresses with huge flowers, one in a range of pinks and the other of lilacs, facing a calm sea in the background .

According to designers on social networks, the new handbag campaign starring the actress “celebrates the life and beauty of Italy”, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, where the coronavirus has caused more than 26,000 deaths and almost 200 thousand cases of contagion since the emergency began, according to the last official balance.

A few weeks ago the artist said goodbye to the series that made her famous on television, “Modern Family”, which decided to end her story after 244 episodes, for now she is part of the jury for the American television program “America” ​​s Got Talent “(AGT) alongside Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

.