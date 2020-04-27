Sofía Vergara exposes her rear in a tiny bikini | Instagram

Colombian actress and model Sofía Vergara has left everyone impressed with the body that is loaded at 47 after sharing a Photography on his Instagram account showing off his statuesque body.

Sofia presumed that quarantine is not so bad for the health contingency, because apparently he enjoys his days sunbathing.

The beauty of the actress is unmatched and she made it known in her official account of Instagram where he boasted a photograph where he shows off his perfect figure next to his niece.

Colombian actress took advantage of the beautiful sunny weather to show off your figure with a photograph wearing a tiny black swimsuit and from behind.

Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92, “wrote the actress in the publication.

With just one hour of the photo being shared, he has almost 400 thousand likes from his followers who did not hesitate to comment on the photo with flattery and pick up lines towards her and her niece.

I think the model of the 72 is better than the 92 “,” Woww I can’t even see who is who !!! “,” Old car but well had “, were some of the comments.

And as if that were not enough, yesterday also delighted its nearly 19 million followers with other photographs where apparently he had a picnic in his patio and took the opportunity to show himself in bikini.

Picnic patio, “he wrote.

Definitely has impressed like never before to millions of people, as they do not usually share bikini pictures, so this time it was a double prize and all thanks to the quarantine.

It is worth mentioning that Vergara has always had something to talk about not only for its beauty but also for its spectacular and incomparable anatomy.

.