Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara decided that it is time to leave the Beverly Hills villa where she lived until now with her husband Joe Manganiello and level up by settling in an impressive mansion in the hills, which will offer you much more privacy.

Her new residence is in the exclusive gated community of Beverly Park, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles. which can only be accessed by people with authorization and where many of the streets do not have any type of signage or sidewalks, and it is strictly prohibited to take photographs. Moving to this neighborhood cost the Colombian interpreter 26 million dollars , but in return you will enjoy a property with a pool, tennis court, basketball court, spa and a gym equipped with everything a professional athlete could want. The main house has six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and several living rooms.

What is clear is that one of those rooms will become the ‘dungeon’ where Joe will continue to gather his select club to organize games of ‘Dragons and dungeons’, as he has been doing for years. The basement he used in his previous home was originally intended to house a dance and pilates studio for Sofia, but it ended up becoming the refuge where the True Blood interpreter spends hours playing with his famous friends like Vince Vaughn, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and the creators of Game of Thrones D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, among others.