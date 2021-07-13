Sofia Schellemberg raises the temperature for fans with spicy video in a swimsuit

Singer Sofia Schellemberg, a faithful follower of La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the MX League, continues to captivate her fans on social networks and this time she did so by sharing a flirty photograph in a swimsuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

“Monday, nobody loves you.”, Published the Cruz Azul fan on her official Instagram account where she wore her well-worked figure in a fiery black swimsuit on the edge of the pool.

This image that Sofía Schellemberg shared in networks already has more than 2,500 likes and hundreds of comments in less than three hours from her loyal followers who praised her beauty.

The former participant of the reality show “La Voz México” of the TV Azteca chain with her coach Christian Nodal, delighted all her followers by showing her well-worked figure by the pool with a two-piece swimsuit.

Sofía Schellemberg has been characterized by being a faithful follower of the Cementeros del Cruz Azul, forming part of the animation group called “Las de Azul” along with other beauties such as Juli Bochini and Antonia Yepez.

