Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza to be Amazon’s ‘Paper Girls’

Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza will be the four young protagonists of ‘Paper Girls’, the television adaptation of the successful and popular play created in 2016 by screenwriter Brian K. Vaughan and cartoonist Cliff Chiang that will be shot this year in Chicago locations.

‘Paper Girls’ is an adventure through time that mixes the 80s nostalgia for films like ‘Count on me’ with the intrigue of ‘The War of the Worlds’. Its plot follows four young girls who, while handing out newspapers the morning after Halloween in 1988, find themselves unwittingly caught up in a time-traveler factional conflict on the outcome of which the fate of the world depends.

As they travel between our present, past and future, they will encounter future versions of themselves and will have to accept or reject their destiny.

Sofia Rosinsky play Mac Coyle, a working-class Catholic girl. Mac is the first Stony Stream newsboy who isn’t a boy. Mac inherited the newspaper route from his older brother, someone for whom he feels undying loyalty and love.

Camryn Jones to play Tiffany Quilkin. An only child, she has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. Although she is sometimes willing to be truthful when she is in trouble, there is no denying that Tiffany is very intelligent. He has a knowledge of pop culture and loves gadgets and technology.

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng. Obedient daughter, sister, and newcomer press clerk. Erin often feels trapped between two worlds. On the one hand, she is an immigrant with two languages ​​and deep Chinese roots, and on the other, she is an American girl on the verge of adolescence who desperately wants the perfect television life that she often sees represented in the western culture that surrounds her.

Finally, Fina Strazza to be KJ Brandman. KJ is the only Jewish girl in Stony Stream and she comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things no one allows her to forget. Perhaps only when she plays field hockey does she feel authentic, an image that conflicts with her mother’s wishes for her. She doesn’t need the job of a newspaper girl, but it makes her feel free.

Its cast is completed -for now- with Ali Wong (‘Tuca & Bertie’) as the adult version of Erin Tieng.

Stephany Folsom, co-writer of ‘Toy Story 4’ and creative consultant for the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series, has been commissioned to develop this project that Legendary Television (‘ Carnival Row ‘) and Plan B Entertainment (‘ Sweetbitter ‘) will produce for Amazon Studios. Folsom will act as showrunner alongside Christopher Cantwell (‘Halt and Catch Fire’), as well as executive producer alongside Cantwell, Christopher C. Rogers and the creators of the original play, Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang.