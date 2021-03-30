Sofia Richie pays tribute to her dad Lionel Richie through her clothes

Sofia Richie not only wears her last name with pride, but she also wears her father’s face on her outfit for a normal day.

Lionel Richie’s birthday is not close, but still, his daughter Sofie Richie had a gesture that surely made him smile when he saw these photographs.

It turns out that the singer-songwriter has his online store, through which he sells records, mugs, posters, notebooks, caps, jewelry, masks and t-shirts.

In fact, Sofía chose a shirt with a value of 175 dollars to spend the day in Los Angeles; the shirt in question is inspired by the 80s and shows his father’s face surrounded by stars, in a kind of marquee.

While at the top the artist’s name stands out, at one end it reads “All night long”, as the famous success of his career with which he reached number 1 on the popularity charts in the United States, Australia and the Netherlands. .

The shirt is made of cotton and has a faded appearance, as if it were a vintage object, it is limited edition and has frayed edges.

In addition to the shirt, Sofia attracted attention with her colorful wool coat with an Anouki lapel; While for the lower part of her look, she chose Balenciaga skinny jeans and Gianvito Rossi boots worth a thousand dollars.

The 22-year-old celebrity seemed to enjoy her outing after a coffee break. Sofia was so proud to wear a shirt with her father’s face on it, she also uploaded a couple of photos to her Instagram with the caption “Forever Lionel Richie merchandise” followed by a yellow heart as her coat.