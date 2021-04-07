Sofia Richie Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Music Exec Elliot Grainge

Sofia subtly addressed their parting on Instagram with a poem in December. It read, “you loved the person i was, i love the person i’m becoming.”

Three months later, Scott revealed one of the biggest reasons behind the split, which actually had to do with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

On a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he explained, “I feel like she just started wanting to like, push Kourtney out … And I said, ‘That’s the most important thing to me, is my kids and that’s my family — and the only family that I have, including you guys along with it. ‘”

The father of three said she didn’t want to share him with Kourtney. According to Scott, “Then she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'”

After the revelation aired on KUWTK, an insider claimed Sofia just wants to move on.

“It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney,” the source shared. “Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times.”

The source also said that she wished the ultimatum “stayed private” between the couple. “Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together,” the insider added.