Sofia Richie and her new boyfriend vacation together on the island of St. Barts

Sofia Richie is enjoying her new relationship with music executive Elliot Grainge in St. Barts.

It seems that Sofia Richie has found love again with Elliot Grainge, son of Lucian Grainge (president and CEO of Universal Music).

The young couple had known each other for years, but until now they had the opportunity to exchange their friendship for a closer relationship.

Now they are seen enjoying the waves of the paradise island of St. Barts, where Sofia did not hesitate to show off her statuesque figure in a Frankies bikini, worth $ 98.

Sofia, 22, and Elliot, 27, wandered out to sea for a while as they shared an in-depth conversation in the sun at the luxury villa they rented next to the beach.

Between laughter and comfort, both seemed quite happy to have taken this moment to be together, especially now that Sofia’s family has been much more relaxed than when she was dating Scott Disick.

Sources close to the couple affirm that Sofia and Elliot had so much confidence in each other before they were dating, that they practically treated each other like brothers.

Now, they spend time together every day and have been very excited about the direction their relationship has taken, even as it has quickly become serious.