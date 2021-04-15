Sofía Oria’s gift to Broncano, the “first time” that happens in ‘La Resistencia’: “The question is: how long is it going to last?”

Sofia Oria was the guest of this Wednesday La Resistencia. The actress went to David Broncano’s set to talk about Libertad, the new Movistar + series and which she is currently promoting.

During the talk, full of curious moments and anecdotes, the presenter received a very special gift from the interpreter. Something that, as Broncano himself expressed, it was “the first time” that happened. “This is the first time this has happened in the history of the show!”, the presenter expressed with surprise and emotion.

According to the actress, it is about “a Siamese fighting fish”. Grison, for his part, claimed that it was a female.

“As you put another fish in it, it eats it”Oria warned, who, in addition, also brought a fish tank, which will be the new home for the small and friendly animal.

Thus, Broncano, with enough fear, yes, he did the honors, he broke the bag that the fish was carrying, which he named Olive, and passed it to the fish tank, to the applause of the audience on set.

Also, the guest taught him to feed him, since, as she herself revealed, she has one just like it.

“The question is: How long is the fish going to last? #TheResistance The last living being that we had in our care was a lentil. Trust us.🐟 “, he wrote the program on social networks, publishing the moment of the night.