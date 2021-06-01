Sofia Kenin manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Jelena Ostapenko

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Sofia kenin, American, number 5 in the WTA and seed number 4, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four in two hours and eight minutes by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3 Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 44 of the WTA. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the 30th finals of the championship.

The match data reflects that the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 9 times, obtained 58% of the first service, committed 6 double faults, managing to win 52% of the service points. As for Ostapenko, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, was 54% effective, made 4 double faults and managed to win 45% of his service points.

In the thirtieth final the American player will face the American tennis player Hailey baptiste, number 203.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and those who are invited. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.