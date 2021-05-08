Sofia Kenin fires her father as coach

Sofia K

enin he has fired his coach, who was none other than his own father. Before facing the WTA in Rome and weeks before Roland Garros, the Russian-born American has decided to take a radical turn in her tennis career.

Champion of Australian Open and finalist of Roland Garros In 2020, he said he was “forming a new technical team” on his official Instagram account.

The post includes a photograph of Kenin and her father, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy. “I wanted everyone to know that after many years together I have decided to separate from my father as a coach. It was not an easy decision for me, as we shared many good times together and were very successful, ”says Kenin.

“I will always be grateful for my father’s sacrifice and contributions to get me to where I am today.” The 22-year-old American is number 4 in the world rankings.

His father has been a constant presence next to Kenin, the protagonist not on a few occasions for giving slogans to his daughter from the stands without qualms or, as in the last Roland Garros, changing seats to sit right next to the rival’s coach , in full pandemic, intimidating.

About a decade before Sonya was born, her parents moved from Moscow to New York City. Alex took English classes and went to computer school during the day, working as a driver at night. Before the baby was born, they returned home, returning with the baby to the United States, settling in Florida.

“I am excited about what the future may hold and I look forward to forming a new technical team in the coming weeks. I’m looking forward to being back on the pitch next week in Rome ”.