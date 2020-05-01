Cauã Reymond is experiencing home isolation with his daughter and said that Sofia, 7, has matured with the quarantine. ‘It is interesting that Sofia gained a voice in that quarantine. Decides when she wants to go, where she wants to go. I am seeing a maturation on her part. She dreams about school every day. I was surprised by my daughter’s lucidity ‘, said the actor

Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Cauã Reymond told us about the routine in quarantine with his daughter. According to the actor, Sofia, 7, has had more freedom to decide where she wants to go, whether to the home of her father, or mother, Grazi Massafera. “She understands very well. I already have shared custody, half and half. In quarantine we have been maintaining this. It is interesting that Sofia has gained a voice in that quarantine. She decides when she wants to go, where she wants to go. I am seeing a maturation by part of her. She dreams about school every day. I was surprised at my daughter’s lucidity. She is taking online classes. I’m not very much in favor of leaving Sofia with a screen in front, but in the quarantine, I left ” , told the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”.

Cauã Reymond comments on routine during isolation

Living in isolation at home with his family, Cauã detailed how he has been through this experience. “I think that each week has been a different week. One of the important things is that you always stop to think about the homework assignments. Everyone helping each other. Finding things that calm us down. When I am distressed, I think about what the professionals of health are passing through us “, highlighted the artist, a recent success as the oil tanker Dante, from the” Ilha de Ferro “series, and in the air as Jorginho, from the soap opera” Avenida Brasil “, reprized after eight years.

Actor talks about home stay experience

Cauã stressed that it is necessary to remain calm to overcome all challenges. “We calm down knowing that we can stay at home. When we also allow the people who work with us to also be at peace. It is a time to think about hope. The moment one has the most withered ball, the another is always helping. I am able to stay with my daughter and my wife. It is to make lemonade into lemonade. Take advantage of the difficult situation “, he pondered.

Artist values ​​confinement with family

Cauã also reported that his daughter helps him when he is in more difficult times. “She cheers me up,” he delivered. The actor also delivered that he shares tasks at home with his wife, Mariana Goldfarb, with whom he is often seen on walks. “We make a good division here. We are always trying to change, talking to see what is best for each one. There are some tasks that are more difficult, that I didn’t remember how I did anymore. But there are people going through much more difficult things than domestic chores “, he evaluated.

(By Patrícia Dias)

