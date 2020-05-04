Exactly ten years ago, on May 4, 2010, died in the University Hospital of Alcorcón the one that has been in all probability one of the most famous circuses in our country: Ángel Cristo, owner of the Russian Circus. The animal tamer who rose to fame during the 70s and 80s died of cardiac arrest at the age of 65, after a career in which there was no shortage of controversy or dark episodes.

And now, Taking advantage of the anniversary of his death, his daughter Sofía Cristo has recalled one of the most controversial aspects of the businessman’s life: his drug abuse. The DJ and television collaborator went to ‘Sálvame Deluxe’ this Saturday to look back and expose the hell that both her father and she went through because of addictions. “My father was an alcoholic and a cocaine addict, he had whiskey for breakfast”, he stated, before adding that all of this “tore the family apart.”

As reported by Christ, the tamer he spent his last night alive at a hotel reception “because he didn’t have the money to pay for a room”. The also daughter of Bárbara Rey assures that her father tried to fight decisively against the problem on more than one occasion, eventually entering detoxification centers.

However, when leaving them, he returned to the same circle of people and fell back into drugs, as the DJ has specified. “I was not able to stop consuming”, Christ has confessed, revealing that as soon as he got up, the tamer already needed the drugs and that got to work under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Telecinco

His personal fight against drugs

On the other hand, the daughter of the circus has had no qualms about delve into your own battle against addictions. And it is that Christ claims to have been as “sick” as his father, despite the fact that, fortunately, she is fully recovered today. But his ordeal was long and lasting, and has left him with complicated memories: “On the day of my father’s funeral I remember what I did to him as a tribute. I went to get caught. I am going to pay tribute to him because as my father is a drug addict, then because of my father. I went for five grams because I thought it was normal and beautiful. I was very sick in the head. “

The death of his father, in addition, served as an excuse for a time for his drug use. “When I told you in an interview here that I wasn’t really fart, I was, I had just consumed speed“He has acknowledged. Until finally, Christ decided to say ‘enough’ and seek help. “We are people who have such a large internal void … I did not choose to be addicted, you do not choose it, we are sick “he finished.

