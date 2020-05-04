The daughter of Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo continues to surprise us with their brave truths. Now he explains what he did at his father’s funeral.

Ángel Cristo died exactly a decade ago after suffering cardiac arrest. The circus man was also known for his bad life and addictions, which, unfortunately, his daughter Sofía Cristo also suffered.

Ángel left when he was 65 years old and still ill due to drugs, but now Sofía is revealing information that has shocked a lot due to its harshness and the honesty that always characterizes DJ ex-girlfriend of Nagore Robles.

A past bull and with the serenity that only ten years of a life give, Christ affirms that “at last I feel that my father rests in peace. I made him mass and I freed myself because previously I had felt his presence very strongly and it weighed me down a lot.

Regarding drug use in reference to Ángel, Sofía points out that: "He did not succeed: it is very difficult to stop consuming and the people around you have to understand that it is a disease. It's complicated. Now I understand many things, but I will not justify many things that I did"

Taking advantage of her fame and her personal experience when leaving the world of addiction, she makes herself available to anyone who needs it and has a YouTube channel dedicated to the subject, it is called “Let’s get down to it”.

Sofía remembers that Ángel had an aggressive character because he was a sick man “an alcoholic and a cocaine addict who did not know how to love us”. Even so, she keeps a peaceful memory of her father who, as she assures herself, after a very hard life of abuse and problems, is already resting in peace.

