Sofia Coppola, in a 2019 image.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via .

Sofia Coppola will bring together two of her recurring themes in her first series as a director: a period story and her hometown, New York. He will do so with his first television series, the adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel The National Customs (Alba Editorial), within the agreement that the filmmaker has signed with Apple TV +. The filmmaker has already collaborated with the computer giant on her new film, On the rocks, pending release.

The National Customs (The Custom of the Country, 1913) tells the story of Undine Spragg, the daughter of a midwestern, wealthy family who moves to New York, where they must make their way through a convoluted social hierarchy. Undine uses her marriage to a distinguished member of New York society to make herself respected. It is the first time that this work by Wharton (1862-1937), author of The House of Joy (1905), The Bunner Sisters (1916), The Spinster (1921) and The Age of Innocence (1920) are adapted. , which he took to the Martin Scorsese cinema in 1993 and for which he won the Pulitzer Prize.

Coppola has previously worked on television, but never as a series director and screenwriter. He has made several commercials, a Christmas special for Netflix with Bill Murray and, in the mid-1990s, a show for Comedy Central TV called Hi Octane of interviews and comic skits that he presented with the also filmmaker Zoe Cassavetes, daughter of John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands.

“Undine Spragg is my favorite literary antiheroine, I am excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” Coppola said after the project announcement. New York is a recurring idea in the artist’s career: she wrote with her father, Francis Ford Coppola, the segment he directed from New York Stories (the other segments were directed by Martin Scorsese and Woody Allen). In A Very Murray Christmas the city is mentioned with a story at the end of the program. The new On the Rocks, starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, also takes place in the city.

Apple launched its streaming platform last November with top Hollywood figures on the payroll. Coppola thus joined names such as Oprah Winfrey, Simon Kinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, M. Night Shyamalan, Kerry Ehrin or Alfonso Cuarón. The apple company also signed Richard Pepler, a former CEO of HBO. Among the latest announcements of Apple series are also fictions starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd or Uma Thurman.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe