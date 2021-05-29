Sofía Castro’s resounding response to plastic surgery rumors

During the launch of Lu hair care products, LatinUs Beauty, of which he is a partner Jose Alberto El Güero Castro, the producer’s daughter was questioned by rumors that claimed that some cosmetic repairs were made on her face.

“What do you guys think? No, of course not! And beware, I have nothing against surgeries, on the contrary, I think that when you don’t like something if you can change it, what better, I didn’t do anything to myself.

“The day he does something to me I will tell them, (later) when they hide the surgeries … the truth is, I would not be one of those,” said the daughter of Angelica Rivera with a big smile.

On the other hand, Sofia He confessed to being happy and enjoying his courtship with Pablo Bernot; However, she ruled out having wedding plans with him at this time.