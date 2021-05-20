Sofía Castro reveals the secret of her surprising physical change

But his physical transformation is also due to the fact that he put himself in the hands of the experts. “I’m healthy, for people who tell me things that I don’t, I want to say that I’m perfectly fine, that I’m doing it with the help of a nutritionist.

Sofía Castro (Instagram / Sofía Castro)

Angélica Rivera’s eldest daughter admitted that the process represented a great challenge: “It has not been an easy path, because it is not; It is a path of great discipline, of great perseverance in taking away your cravings, but if you want, you can ”.

The actress acknowledged that she complements her routine with Pilates, exercises that have completely changed her figure, which now looks much more stylized: “I began to see many more changes in my body, I began to super-mark. I have not been able to take classes due to the whole theme of the series, I am urged to return ”, he commented.