Sofía Castro dedicated an emotional video to her grandmother Socorro, who died this Friday at the age of 85 in a hospital in the south of the Mexico City.

The daughter of “El Güero” Castro regretted the departure of her grandmother, whom she remembers as the most beautiful and fun, the great love of her father and an unconditional friend.

Sofía shared some anecdotes with her grandmother, and she regretted having to say goodbye to him in the middle of a pandemic, wearing latex mouthguards and gloves.

Castro accompanied his emotional message with photographs of family moments; in their states of Instagram, posted a snapshot of the floral wreath dedicated to her “Coco”, as they affectionately called her.

In the middle of a pandemic I lost my grandmother, the prettiest, the one with blue eyes, the great love of my dad and our unconditional grandmother for us 7 because she was always no matter what ❤️ she always answered the phone saying that she was happy for her. One day you called, he always gave us the same advice: that we take care of ourselves because we were the greatest treasure that my dad had given him, that for nothing in the world would he stop chasing my dreams, that he ignore ugly comments, that he put me masks in my hair and that the most important thing was that I take care of my neck because it was the fastest thing that wrinkled jaaa. That she was very proud of me for everything she had accomplished … she told us eternal stories always with a lot of class and always beautiful elegance with her diadems on her head, towards the best chocolate milk, she defended us from my father’s scolding ( even if we were not right) yes … she was the most prodigal of all and always with her blessing made you stay calm. He left us a taste for animal print, everything that had glitters and Las Vegas why I have never seen such a lucky woman in a casino like her❤️ and so I can remember many beautiful and fun things next to her. Today, in the midst of all this we are experiencing, it is much more difficult to have you than to say goodbye with a face mask, because your hands and hers are separated by latex gloves so as not to infect or be infected. My grandmother Coco, she so unique, left yesterday and took a little piece of my soul along with her … she was the best grandmother who could touch me, they can’t imagine what she would give us, as long as my parents left us in her home was endless laughter, we played all kinds of things and won the best walk in her heels and so I can follow me and one more story because her grandchildren were everything to her ❤️ She made a family and an exemplary dad @ elgueromex and although he will no longer be with us, there is his love, there is his time and everything he taught us. She asked us to always remember her as a strong woman and I have no doubt that it will be so: My grandmother coco ❤️ Until always My well-loved ❤️ THANK YOU SO MUCH A post shared by Sofia Castro (@ sofia_96castro) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:53 PDT

“In the middle of a pandemic I lost my grandmother, the prettiest, the one with blue eyes, the great love of my dad and our unconditional grandmother for us 7 because she was always there no matter what the phone always answered us saying that she was glad for the One day you called, he always gave us the same advice: that we take care of ourselves because we were the greatest treasure that my dad had given him, that for nothing in the world would he stop chasing my dreams, that he ignore ugly comments, put on masks in my hair and that the most important thing was that I take care of my neck because it was the fastest thing that wrinkled jaaa. That she was very proud of me for everything she had accomplished … she told us eternal stories always with a lot of class and elegance always beautiful with her diadems on her head, towards the best chocolate milk, she defended us from my dad’s scolding (although we were not right) if … she was the most procuress of all and always with her bless ion made you stay calm. He left us a taste for animal print, everything that had glitters and Las Vegas because I have never seen such a lucky woman in a casino like her and so I can remember many beautiful and fun things by her side. Today, in the midst of all this we are experiencing, it is much more difficult to have you say goodbye with a face mask, that your hands and hers are separated by latex gloves so as not to infect or be infected. My grandmother ‘Coco’, she so unique, left yesterday and took a little piece of my soul along with her … she was the best grandmother who could touch me, they can’t imagine what allowed us, whenever my parents left us In her house it was endless laughter, we played all kinds of things and the one who walked best in her heels won and so I can continue with a thousand and one more stories because her grandchildren were everything to her. He made an exemplary family and dad @elgueromex and despite the fact that he will no longer be with us, there is his love, this is his time and everything he taught us. She asked us to always remember her as a strong woman and I have no doubt that this will be the case: My grandmother `Coco´. Until always My well beloved. THANK YOU SO MUCH, “reads the message.

JM

.