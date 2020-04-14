Your browser does not support iframes.

Although in the last days of quarantine by the coronavirus, Sofia Castro and her boyfriend Pablo Bernot They have boasted of their love for the four winds, through social networks, some rumors also emerged that indicated that the couple had ended.

However, the actress, who has always been characterized by being very transparent with her life and speaks openly, came out to deny all that information disseminated in some media, so she made it clear how her love relationship is going and cleared any doubt that exists in this regard.

The actress and her boyfriend made a dynamic with their followers on their seventh anniversary month as boyfriends and when asked what it was that bothered him the most about her, Bernot replied, «Sofia changes her clothes 758 times and I already bring you fed up ».

Some followers of the daughter of Angelica Rivera they interpreted that response as a sign of possible problems between the couple.

Through her official Twitter account, the niece of Veronica Castro He responded to some of the publications that echoed those rumors and forcefully dismissed everything that is said about their relationship.

Oh what a song! They can’t stand a joke, hahaha joke … more love and less gossip, “wrote the daughter of José Alberto «El güero» Castro, and quoted a tweet from a publication that questioned whether his courtship was still standing.

Oooo the song can’t bear a joke, hahaha joke… .. more love and less gossip ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8X4kAZyPN1 – Sofia Castro (@ sofia_96castro) April 11, 2020

Later, the famous 23-year-old returned to answer another medium that replied the rumors about her courtship with Bernot, showing that despite what is said, she takes it in a good mood.

“OMG! So that’s why we don’t show more of your private life, because they just grab everything out of your context. As my @JoseRamonHerdez says ‘ora pior’. More love … less gossip », shared the artist, quoting her stylist.

Hahahahahahahaha my God !!!!!!!!! So that’s why we don’t show more of your private life, because namas take everything out of your context. As my @JoseRamonHerdez PRAY MORE PIOR. More love … less gossip❤️ greetings 🙂 https://t.co/m6HBpLMYU9 – Sofia Castro (@ sofia_96castro) April 11, 2020

There is no doubt that the quarantine to which Sofia and her boyfriend have voluntarily submitted has brought them even closer and has also helped them to show a bit of their romance through social networks.

Even a few days ago, Castro shared some videos in which he is seen shaving Pablo, a challenge that has gone viral during these days, in which a large part of the world population is in confinement and waiting for the Coronavirus health crisis ends.

While all this is going on, Sofia and Pablo continue to strengthen their love and enjoy the beautiful relationship they have had for more than seven months. Just look at their social profiles where the couple likes to share some glimpses of their courtship, and romantic messages are often dedicated, they share beautiful snapshots of their love and their most special moments.

It was in September of last year, when the protagonist of soap operas made public her relationship with Pablo Bernot, a young hotel entrepreneur.

He has been six years and they met in a restaurant, according to the actress told last November through a video on Instagram, they are the protagonists of a love story, at second glance.

«I met him seven years ago at the opening of a restaurant, he was introduced to me and literally neither of us paid attention. Then, about two years ago I met him at the Baby ’O, already older, there he asked me for my phone. At the reunion, the net, Pablo looked for me again, he answered a story on Instagram, I answered it and he asked me, ‘Do you still have the same number?’, And I said, ‘No!’, And I sent him the same number, “Castro said excitedly.

So the love story continues for the couple and they squander love. Cupid did shoot them very well.

