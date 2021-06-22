Sofía Aragón reveals that she postponed her wedding with Francisco Bernot (here the reasons)

Despite the fact that the second finalist of Miss Universe 2019 had gotten engaged to Bernot in New York last year and the marriage was scheduled to take place next November, Sofía explained in an interview for the program Venga la Alegría that her wedding was postponed for an important reason.

“We have a very interesting project in place, it is something that has me very motivated and I am one step away from closing, and it would be at the end of the year. So unfortunately if this happens, I could not have my wedding at that time and it would have to be postponed, so in order not to have this conflict of interest, to have both in the air, we have decided to postpone the wedding. We do not have a new date, but it will be until further notice to also have the opportunity to have this great opportunity, go the redundancy, and also be able to fulfill this dream “, he commented.

Sofía Aragón and Francisco Bernot (Instagram)

Although it was speculated that they thundered, Aragon was full of praise for Francisco. “He has always supported me a lot, I think it is important that the people around you believe in you, believe in your projects. We know that we can get married 100 years from now, anyway, the projects that life presents to you if they expire, but love does not always.

Without talking about the reason why she deleted the images next to her fiancé, the model stressed: “The most important thing is that people know that a relationship is not only about what is seen on the outside, about whether the wedding is put on such a date and it is not done, what do you mean? And what do people see? If not, what do you experience every day at home? What do you experience every day as a couple? He really is an extraordinary man, he is a man that I adore with all my heart and I do not need to give more explanations because I know what I have and I know that he knows it, so people can perceive it from us and I think that is the most important thing. , I think that speaks more than a thousand words ”.