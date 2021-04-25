Sofia Alvarez will direct the adaptation of ‘Let yourself go’

Jean Baptiste LacroixGetty Images

The debut of the screenwriter in the direction Netflix will have more adaptations of the same author



Sofia Alvarez, the screenwriter behind Netflix’s hit ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and ‘To All the Boys 2: PS I Still Love You’, will once again team up with the platform to write and direct an adaptation of the youth novel , ‘Let Go’ (‘Along for the Ride’), the New York Times best-selling author’s book, Sarah dessen. Emma pasarow Y Belmont Cameli star alongside Kate bosworth, Laura Kariuki Y Andie macdowell among others.

The film, which will mark Álvarez’s directing debut, focuses on Auden (Pasarow), who during the summer before going to college meets the mysterious Eli (Cameli), an insomniac companion. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nighttime quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teenage life he never knew he wanted. They complete the cast Genevieve Hannelius, Samia finnerty, Paul Karmiyran, Marcus Scribner Y Ricardo Hurtado.

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman are producing the project, which is scheduled to shoot in North Carolina. Executive Producers are Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur and Erika Hampson.

‘Along for the Ride’ has more than 10 million copies in print worldwide, has been translated into 35 languages, and was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction. Netflix has opted for a series of young adult novels from Dessen, including ‘This Lullaby’, ‘Once and For All’ and most recently ‘The Truth About Forever’.

‘To all the boys …’ ended up becoming a trilogy within the world of romantic comedies, premiering in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

