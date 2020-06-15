Sofia Vergara she is one of the highest paid actresses on television and good proof of this is the new mansion that the protagonist of « Modern family » and her husband have acquired Joe Manganiello. The couple has disbursed 23 million euros for their new Tuscan-style house, built in the late 90s and located in Los Angeles, in the exclusive area of ​​Beverly Park, that is, in the foothills of Beverly Hills.

Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg and Eddie Murphy stand out among the new neighbors. The new home is 1,600 square meters, spread over six bedrooms, a movie theater, ten bathrooms, a cabana, a large pool, a bar, and a duplex-style guest house. The farm also includes a sports court with basketball and tennis courts.

On the other hand, Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly they touched the sky with « Green Book » (2018), which won the « Oscar » for the best film, and now the actor and the director aim to meet in a new film that tells the true story of a guy who in 1967 was raised find your friends to share a few beers and a laugh with them. The problem is that he was in New York and they were fighting in Vietnam … And he goes there.