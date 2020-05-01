Robin soderling, first executioner of Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, he believes that the man from Manacore will continue to be the favorite in the Parisian Grand Slam despite the fact that the tournament is held in September.

05/01/2020 at 16:30

CEST

EFE

The Swede, in statements to the British network Sky Sports, assured that the Spaniard still has a great opportunity to win his thirteenth wound in Paris.

“Of course it will be a completely different tournament, but Rafa on the ground, for me, if he is healthy he is still the favorite”, said Soderling, who beat Nadal at Roland Garros 2009, the Balearic’s first loss in the tournament.

Since then, Nadal has only added one more loss in the Bologna Forest, losing to the Serbian Novak Djokovic in 2016, and a withdrawal in 2016, when he did not appear for the third round meeting with his compatriot Marcel Granollers due to an injury in the doll.

Eleven years since he beat Nadal

“I can’t believe it’s been eleven years since I beat him at Roland Garros. This shows you how good he’s been for so long. He won for the first time in 2005 and is still the favorite“said the Swede, who reached the final in 2009 (lost to Roger Federer) and 2010, where Nadal took revenge.

The break will help Rafa and Federer

“If this break does not last long, I think it will help Rafa and Roger to recover. It can help them lengthen their careers“

Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead of starting in late May, it will do so on September 20, although the organization is considering moving that date.

.