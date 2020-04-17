In complete freedom, a couple of individuals who stole a truck loaded with soft drinks in Tonalá and who have already been linked will carry out their criminal proceedings, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The names of those indicated are René “N” and Adrián “N”, arrested last April 7 in flagrante delicto after allegedly having stolen a soda truck.

Municipal policemen were circulating that day on La Barca street, in the San Gaspar neighborhood, when a couple of people began beckoning to them for help.

“The uniformed officers approached them and when interviewed they informed them that two subjects earlier they had seized their Daimler Chassis Cab type truck carrying soft drinks”

The officers began to search the vehicle through the streets of the neighborhood when they found it on San Gaspar Avenue, between Yahualica and Cañada de Obregón.

They were marked high and ordered to get off the truck; the victims were subsequently asked to recognize them, who claimed that they were the ones who had stolen the unit.

Rinand “N” and Adrián “N” were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Investigation Unit of Theft of Heavy Cargo Vehicles, who with the testimonies and other evidence requested a judge to be linked to the process.

Although the judge considered that there was sufficient evidence for qualified theft, He pointed out that the preventive detention requested by the Public Ministry was not justified.

“He ordered as a precautionary measure to periodically appear before the authorities; not leave the country or locality in which you reside; the prohibition of attending certain meetings or approaching or certain places and not being able to approach the victims, for the six-month period ”.

NR

