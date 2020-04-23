Soda Stereo, after postponing shows, announce new dates for 2021 | Instagram

The followers of soda Stereo They should be patient after the recent announcement of the group after announcing new dates for their next presentations in 2021 in United States.

It will take a whole year for fans to see vibrate in the scenarios to the classic Argentine band according to an announcement released last Wednesday.

It should be remembered that the group that for several years was led by Gustavo Cerati canceled the performances that were scheduled for his “Total Thanks” tour for last month due to coronavirus.

However, they recently announced new presentations scheduled for April of the following year, which have been rescheduled as follows:

On the 8th at the Barclays Center in New York, on the 11th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, on the 15th at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, and on the 18th at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Similarly, the group announced that they will perform at the “Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires on March 6 and 7 of the coming year and that he regretted the inconveniences caused by the modifications, but that “the important thing now is to take care of each other”.

They also reiterated that later they would announce new dates for their presentations which were also canceled in Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama.

So for people who have already purchased their tickets you will be valid for new dates announced.

On the other hand, the tour “Total thanks”On the part of the group today without its vocalist Gustavo Cerati and also the first since their reunion tour in 2007, 10 years after their separation, they began on February 29 in Bogotá and passed through Lima before arriving in Mexico.

In Aztec land, soda Stereo was presented before thousands of people in Tijuana, Guadalajara and the capital, hundreds of fans and followers could vibrate with the presence of the members survivors, bassist Zeta Bosio and drummer Charly Alberti with Cerati on stage through videos of the singer.

There were 14 musicians guests during their first presentations, who performed their songs, some in person, others on screen where artists such as Juanes, Mon Laferte, Rubén Albarrán, Andrea Echeverry, León Larregui, Draco Rosa, Gustavo Santaolalla and Benito Cerati, the son of Gustavo.

So there is still pending the catalog of stars that will be presented in the concerts of the 2021 of which is expected to be announced later.

