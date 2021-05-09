Soda and other sugary drinks may increase risk of colorectal cancer



Sugary drinks include not only soft drinks, but also fruit-flavored drinks, sweetened powdered drinks, sports and energy drinks.

Photo: Ernesto Rodriguez / Pixabay

Not only can the daily consumption of sugary drinks like sodas increase the risk of obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, it could also increase the risk of colorectal cancer according to new research.

Research just published in the journal Gut notes that drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day in adulthood is linked to doubling the risk of colorectal cancer before the age of 50, at least in the case of women.

Colorectal cancer that occurs in the colon (large intestine) or rectum (the last few inches of the large intestine before the anus). These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they originate.

Risk of developing colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. The National Cancer Institute notes that about 4.1 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at some point in his life, according to data from 2016-2018. 149,500

The researchers relied on information provided by 95,464 participants in the Nurses’ Health Study II, a study that followed American nurses between the ages of 25 and 42 at the time of enrollment in 1989.

In 24 years of follow-up, 109 women developed bowel cancer before the age of 50. Higher intake of sugary beverages in adulthood was associated with an increased risk of the disease. Use in adolescence is associated with an even higher risk.

Women who drank 2 or more per day were more than twice as likely being diagnosed with colorectal cancer compared to those who drank less than one serving a week. Each serving was associated with a 16% increased risk, while each serving in adolescence was associated with a 32% increased risk of later developing the disease before age 50.

Since it is an observational study, it establishes a correlation between sugary drinks and colorectal cancer, although it cannot establish a cause. Since most of the participants were white women. These results may not apply to men or other ethnic groups.

Researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health as well as the University of Washington participated in the research “Intake of sugar-sweetened beverages in adulthood and adolescence and risk of early-onset colorectal cancer among women.”

Sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugar in the American diet. It is not only about soft drinks, but also fruit flavored drinks, sweetened powdered drinks, sports and energy drinks.



