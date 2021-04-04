Socuéllamos victory by the minimum at the Atlético B stadium (0-1)

04/04/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

The Socuéllamos got off to a good start in the Second Phase of Second B, thanks to a victory at the home of the Athletics 0-1 in the match played on Sunday in the Cerro del Espino. With this result, the socuellamino team is sixth and the Athletic B fifth after the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second period started positively for the Socuéllamos, which debuted its marker with a goal from Pepe Delgado in the 55th minute, ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Athletic B gave entrance to Davo fernandez, Diabate and Abde by Red, Marc Tenas and Skull, Meanwhile he Socuéllamos gave entrance to Essomba, Luis Hernaiz, Madalin and Fran Cortés by Abel Suarez, Stevens, Alberto and Kike Dominguez.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the socuellamino team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Megias.

With this result, both teams are left with 19 points in the Second Phase of Second B.

On the second day the Athletic B will play against him Villarrubia away from home and the Socuéllamos will play his match against Las Rozas in his fiefdom.

Data sheetAthletic B:Jaume, Rojas (Davo Fernández, min.62), Álvaro, Fernando Medrano, Camus, Calavera (Abde, min.76), Serrano, Ricard, Mario Soriano, Marc Tenas (Diabate, min.62) and CamelloSocuéllamos:Javi Sánchez, Berruezo, Ramón Blázquez, Morros, Stevens (Luis Hernaiz, min.83), Pepe Delgado, Abel Suárez (Essomba, min.67), Cano, Kike Dominguez (Fran Cortés, min.88), Megías and Alberto ( Madalin, min.83)Stadium:Cerro del EspinoGoals:Pepe Delgado (0-1, min. 55)