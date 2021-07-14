Sock returned to add an ATP triumph almost a year later

Jack sock appears in the ranking as 231 in the world. Far from the eighth placement obtained at the end of 2017, the American wants to give himself a new opportunity on the circuit and, in that sense, he took advantage of an invitation from the organization Newport ATP 250 (played on grass), where he debuted with a 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 win against the Australian Alex Bolt. In addition, it was the American’s first ATP victory since Roland Garros 2020.

Other results of the day

Ivo Karlovic 6-7 (5), 6-1 and 6-4 to Bernabé Zapata Sebastian Ofner 6-4 and 6-4 to Yasutaka Uchiyama Jason Jung 7-5, 6-7 (1) and 7-6 (4) Bryden Schnur Tennys Sandgren 6-4 and 7-6 (3) Joao Sousa Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 and 6-2 Mitchell Krueger

