Sock regains joy and gets into the Newport quarterfinals

Jack sock returned to the path of victory in the Newport ATP 250: added his second consecutive victory by defeating Yoshihito nishioka 6-2 and 6-3 in the second round of the tournament. The American, who has not won an ATP match since October 2020 at Roland Garros, will play in the quarterfinals against Kevin Anderson.

Other results of the day

Jenson Brooksy 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5 to Denis Kudla Kevin Anderson 7-5 and 7-6 (3) to Sebastian Ofner Jordan Thompson 6-0 and 6-2 to Yuichi Sugita Alexander Bublik 7-6 (5 ), 4-6 and 6-1 to Ivo Karlovic Jason Jung 6-2 and 6-2 to Tennys Sandgren Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 and 6-3 to Vasek Pospisil

