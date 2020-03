Drafting AN / AL

Dr. Lorenzo Meyer said that society has to put itself in the shoes of Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, and of the health sector officials who have to attend to the expansion of Covid-19, since they face a pandemic with a divided society, competing interests and scarce resources. In addition, he said that the division among the population makes it difficult to meet the demands of society to combat the new virus.

