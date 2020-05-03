While several governors, including Alfredo del Mazo and Mi Científica de Cabecera, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum categorically prohibit the movement of people in public areas without the use of the mask, when entering phase 3, Mi Viejito Lindo in his morning show discloses why he does not wear face masks: “Hugo does not recommend it”, this way or more clearly.

In the State of Mexico there is a fine for those who do not wear the mask in the street, and we could understand that a PRI governor openly contradicted Mi Viejito Lindo, but we do not understand why the CDMX governor, who is of Morenoite extraction and very close My old cute boy would do it.

What is even more worrying is that a CDMX citizen refuses to use it simply because El Otro Lopez does not recommend it, perhaps this citizen should not be an example of compliance with the rules.

Another measure that is not very clear is its objective, the prohibition that cars with holograms 0 and 00 stop driving the day they would have to for the completion of their license plate.

And by the way they have not noticed that despite the fact that there is a much lower circulation of automobiles, the pollution does not go up or down and yet when it goes up they blame this on the motorists.

I could be wrong and in fact I would love to find out what this measure is for, those who have to leave for whatever reason, justified or not, only that, instead of using their car, they will have to do it by public transport , exposing and exposing more people.

Imagine the doctor or nurse who travels to work in their car, now they will have to do it on public transport one day a week, they will surely be happy and singing the resistiré, in a national version of course, after a relentless day of work.

And Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the state of Mexico, took this great initiative of the CDMX of botepronto and applied the same dose to the Mexicans.

On the other hand, Mi Viejito Lindo announces its guidelines for dealing with the crisis, among which it is worth highlighting the continuation of its social programs and, above all, the notable mega-works of its government, El Tran Maya, Felipe Angeles Airport and the Dos Bocas Refinery. , that perhaps it would not be better to use the money assigned to these three megaprojects in projects for the reactivation of the economy, which will surely come out of this “temporary” crisis very hard.

Among other measures, the salary of high-ranking bureaucrats, that is, deputy directors up, will be reduced by up to 25% and their end-of-year bonuses will disappear, something that Senator Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group. , He did not like anything and despite the fact that in a very badly called decree My Pretty Old Man formalized it, Ricardo went to the jugular saying: “The law is above any decree”, you know who is going to win, because It is already more than demonstrated that My Pretty Little Old is above everything including our constitution and the laws that emanate from it.

And in this decree announces the disappearance of 10 undersecretaries, without saying which, yes, employment with the same rank and the same income is guaranteed to those who leave said positions, perhaps it is the most propitious time to restructure the government, there really will not be no savings and an additional workload both for secretaries who lose workers and those who earn them.

As you can see we have a great ability to plan, in the midst of a crisis, we restructured several secretaries of state, thinning them out, and we are going to reinforce others where they need it, taking advantage of the fact that during this crisis it is very easy to do all this, since we are a country where the home office It is a daily thing, especially in the public sector, which also allows us to extend this type of work until the first of August.

