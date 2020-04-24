Prometric and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) today announced that HR professionals seeking the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) designations will now be able to take these exams in the comfort and safety of your home or office when using Prometric’s ProProctor ™ remote processing solution. This proven online assessment solution leverages Prometric’s best control features with easy-to-use proprietary technology to provide test participants with convenient access to the SHRM certification program anytime, anywhere.

“As a leading competency-based professional certification organization, SHRM has long focused on providing global access to its testing and responsive service program to the people and stakeholders we serve,” said Alexander Alonso, Director of Knowledge at SHRM. “The addition of Prometric’s ProProctor remote monitoring offering is an extension of the consistent and secure experience our test participants had at sites monitored by plants around the world. We are proud to be the first organization of its kind to offer this convenience to the HR profession. on all continents. ”

The ProProctor solution is available day or night, anywhere with standard Internet access. The solution uses the same test delivery software available at global test center locations, ensuring a consistent experience across testing modalities. ProProctor also offers unparalleled security, including proprietary navigation technology that limits the test participant’s access to unauthorized resources during the delivery of the exam. This industry-leading solution incorporates 100% live monitoring supported by artificial intelligence that provides reliable control and mitigation of security risks throughout the examination process. The application was designed with the user experience in mind, providing easy-to-use tools to confirm computer readiness and perform the exam.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with SHRM, based on cooperation and innovation, as we work with its members to address the crucial need for access to their testing program during this challenging era of COVID-19,” said Jason Fine, Executive Prometric accounts. “The ProProctor solution will allow SHRM test participants to continue to pursue their professional development and career advancement, in the safety of their own environments today or at a monitored test site when conditions improve.”

About Prometric

Prometric, the world leader in testing development, test delivery and candidate services, allows test sponsors around the world to advance their accreditation programs through test delivery and development solutions that set the standard for quality and service excellence . Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advise, develop, manage and deliver programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment on the world’s most secure testing network, including 14,000 locations in more than 180 countries or through assessment service conveniences online. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As a voice that all things work, workers and workplaces, SHRM is the leading expert, organizer and opinion leader on issues affecting today’s evolving workplaces. With more than 300,000 HR members and business executives in 165 municipalities, SHRM affects the lives of more than 115 million workers and families worldwide. Learn more at SHRM.org and Twitter @SHRM.

