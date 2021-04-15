Société Générale raises Meliá’s recommendation to buy when estimating its recovery in 2022

Société Générale raises Meliá’s recommendation to buy when estimating recovery in 2022

Société Générale has updated its recommendation on Meliá Hotels shares with a “buy” from “hold” recommendation, as it expects the hotel company to benefit from the reduction in travel restrictions.

The French bank’s analysts raise the target price of Meliá Hotels securities from 7.4 euros per share to 8.5 euros, which represents an increase in the target price of close to 15% and a potential for revaluation in the Ibex 35 of 30% from their current prices on the stock market.

Société Générale points out in its report published this Thursday that Meliá is the hotel company that can benefit the most from the relief in travel restrictions with 80% of its hotels in resorts and a combination of clients who choose its hotels for business and pleasure, in addition to having 70% international clients.

The entity’s experts consider that the need to travel in safe conditions is favorable for Meliá, which has luxury hotels, mostly non-urban.

Société Générale estimates that Meliá could resume cash generation as soon as its occupancy reaches approximately 60%, which the broker expects to occur in 2022. “While visibility in 2021 remains extremely uneven and depends on the decisions of the governments, we cannot rule out a more pronounced rebound in 2022 “, they point out from the French bank.

Among the consensus of the analysts, the general recommendation is to maintain: it has five recommendations to buy, ten to keep and four to sell.