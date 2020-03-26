The researcher observes that, in Mexico, there are groups interested in generating disorder, with acts of prey and robberies registered in different states.

“There’s a social shock where inequalities are deepening, where some are winning and others are losing, I thought a bit about Saramago’s novel, Essay on blindness, which shows how society is reorganized as a result of everyone being blind, “he compared Alberto Aziz, professed and researcher of CIESAS.

“The domesticated subject is connected, at home, perfectly linked, but there are also the mobile subjects, on the street, working, who cannot stop doing it because their diet depends on it, but there are also these organized criminals, who are taking advantage of the situation ”, he explained in an interview for Aristegui En Vivo.

He said that in general, living conditions are changing throughout the planet and it is challenging the social order; in Mexico, there are groups interested in generating disorder, with acts of prey and robberies registered in different states.

“I am very surprised that these groups are acting through social networks,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that one can understand that Ricardo Salinas Pliego is defending their interests, by saying that isolation can lead to crime and that it is more likely to “starve” than from coronaviruses.

Meanwhile, he observed that “there are a series of critical voices, some with good reason and others with very bad milk, who question the government’s strategy.”

“Right now at the time of the crisis there is a very strong polarization that is being generated,” he noted.

On another topic, Aziz questioned that, at a time like this, the US government launches all its artillery against the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

“How do they want to bring down a government right now when there is a global crisis?” He asked.

However, he noted that the Maduro government is indefensible and currently has many deficiencies precisely in terms of health.

The professor also stated that the complaint by the United States Department of Justice against Maduro is a “collapse strategy ”, similar to that applied against Manuel Antonio Noriega in 1989 in Panama. And he recalled that it occurs in the middle of Trump’s re-election campaign: