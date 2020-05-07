In the last two years, the number of Spaniards has increased, especially among the younger public, which does not choose the most traditional banks to keep their money and process their payments; prefers to bet, in many cases, on entities that they offer you certain services, although being able to enter a branch is not one of them.

They are what we used to call ‘neobanks’: new financial entities that work entirely through digital channels; although the AEFI (Spanish Association of Fintech and Insurtech) reserves this name for those mobile bank services that work in cooperation with traditional banks (such as BNEXT or SIMPLE), preferring calling those who have their own banking license ‘challenger banks’ (N26, Monzo, Revolut, Atom Bank …).

N26, the leading ‘challenger bank’ in Spain (where it currently has 400,000 clients, almost a tenth of its global total), was in the news two days ago for having managed to extend its round of financing of the D series of 523 million euros , funds that, according to Francisco Sierra, general director of N26 for Spain, intended to help him achieve its goal of adding a million customers in our country in 2021.

Now, however, the news is much less positive for N26: all those Spanish clients of the entity who were waiting to deposit the money from the thousands of ERTEs approved as a result of the current coronavirus crisis. they are suddenly finding that they cannot collect the benefit from their accounts.

This, as the entity’s customer service account is responding to all tweeters who are interested in the situation, is because

“For now, SEPE cannot make payments on our accounts. We are still waiting to be considered a collaborating entity of Social Security and a short-term solution does not depend on us.”

Francisco Sierra himself has had to resort to the N26 corporate blog to explain that this problem (which does not only affect the money of the ERTEs, but to any procedure related to public aid, so “it frequently affects the self-employed”) has been identified for a long time, and that the bank

“He has been working with the relevant authorities and organizations (Treasury, Social Security and private entities) for months to find a solution.”

Sierra criticizes the requirements that Social Security demands in this case, and which include:

The use of Spanish IBAN: N26 has offered accounts with Spanish IBAN for a year (before it only offered them with German IBAN), and many of its clients came as a result of that change, so this requirement is met. However, it is evident that Spanish Social Security is violating European legislation that since 2016 (Article 9 of Regulation No. 260/2012) prohibits discriminating the IBAN from other member states of the European Economic Area.

Use certain intermediaries: “Another requirement is to collaborate with private organizations and use private tools (software), which function as intermediaries. This, from our point of view, does not encourage innovation or competition within the sector.”

But the problem would not be limited to N26: If we consult the official list of “financial entities collaborating with the Social Security system”, which the Ministry of the branch has published online (PDF), we find that none of the aforementioned “challenger banks” appears in said list, either because they are suffering the same setbacks as N26, or because they have not even started the corresponding process.

But whose fault is it?

We are here before a perfect storm in which the big loser is the client of the new financial solutions. On the one hand, the publicity of N26 and the rest of similar entities emphasizes that the accounts that we open with them offer the same advantages as that of any other bank, and perhaps many of his clients would not have been had they previously known this exception.

Customers also blame the entity that they are not reporting this problem until after they have become interested themselves and ask about missed payments.

On the other hand, the Spanish Administration is far from being blameless: It seems to be demanding technical requirements outside the standards of the countries in our environment (where N26 has not had any problem operating with the Administration), in addition to other questionable regulations.

And, to further aggravate the situation, following the avalanche of ERTEs in the last two months, the General Treasury of Social Security decided to deactivate the checking of the accounts provided by workers to collect the benefit, which prevents automatically rejecting the accounts of incompatible entities.

Track | The Diary & N26