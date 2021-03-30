Social Security gives reasons for delays in sending third stimulus check of $ 1,400 to beneficiaries



Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul, indicated in a press release that agency personnel are striving to expedite the provision of information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) so that millions of beneficiaries of programs such as SSDI and SSI receive the third stimulus check of $ 1,400.

Saul noted in a blog on the Social Security website last week that the entity he represents is in the process of updating its files to ensure that payments are directed to the correct bank accounts and postal addresses.

The office also seeks to ensure that the deceased who received SS benefits are removed from the files.

“Social Security employees have literally worked day and night with the IRS team to ensure that the electronic files for Social Security and SSI recipient are complete, accurate and ready to be used for issuance of payments. There is no one more committed to serving the public than the employees of this agency, and there can be no doubt that they are striving each day to serve the most vulnerable populations for whom they have compromised their careers. Any hint in the opposite direction I consider unacceptable, “the official said in the statement.

The release does not provide a precise date for the checks to be mailed.

However, Saul assured that, as a result of these initiatives, they managed to sign the disbursement agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 17, less than a week after the Biden Administration’s new stimulus bill passed the sieve of Congress.

“That process sometimes takes weeks or months to complete, but we got the job done in a matter of days. A few days later, on Monday, March 22, SSA sent the first test files successfully on March 24. Production files were sent to the IRS before 9 am on Thursday, March 25 – more than a week earlier than when we were able to send a similar file to the IRS during the first round of economic impact payments (EIP), ”added the spokesperson for the Social Security Administration

The previous entry was published in conjunction with the report that 30 million payments to beneficiaries of these programs would be released soon by the IRS.

This was the result of pressure exerted by legislators from the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives.

