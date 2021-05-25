Social Security exceeds the number of pre-pandemic affiliates in daily data

The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

Social Security on Monday exceeded the level of affiliates prior to the coronavirus crisis with 19,356,009 employed, as reported by the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá.

The minister has shared these data through his Twitter account, where he highlighted that there are about 11,000 more affiliates than there were before the health crisis, when the number stood at 19,344,258 affiliates on March 11, 2020. However, it clarifies that it is a “merely symbolic” data.

The number of affiliates to Social Security varies during the days of each month and, usually, during the last day it suffers a sharp decrease given the rotation and temporary nature of the Spanish market. For this reason, the average membership data is used.

Regarding the average number of Social Security affiliates, the month of April closed with a total of 19,055,298 employed persons, compared to the 19,250,229 on average in February 2020, the month prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Therefore, there are still some 200,000 jobs to recover.

The number of affiliates also includes workers affected by an Employment Regulation File (ERTE), a number that is currently below 600,000 employees.

During the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, stated that the membership data reached yesterday is “magnificent news.” Montero stressed that the information invites “optimism”, but without lowering his guard.

