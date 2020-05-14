Almost half of the self-employed in our country are currently receiving the extraordinary aid for cessation of activity articulated by the Government. Specifically, according to data released by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, more than 1,316,000 freelancers the benefit, that is, 92% of the more than 1.42 million own-account workers who have requested it as of May 12. Of this total, only 3.1% have been denied and while the remaining 4.6% is pending. It should be remembered that this benefit also involves fee exemption to Social Security temporarily.

The sectors with the most beneficiaries of the benefit are Commerce (328,767 applications accepted), hospitality (255,493) and building (134,383). While the autonomous communities with the largest number of recipients are Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid.

You have access to this benefit, the amount of which amounts to at least 661 euros per month, any self-employed worker registered in the corresponding regime who is affected by the closing of businesses due to the declaration of the state of alarm or whose turnover falls in the month by 75% with respect to the monthly average of the previous semester. In the case of some groups such as the agrarian regime, the sea –with very seasonal activities- or culture and entertainment, the calculation period is adapted to the peculiarities of those sectors. When added to this direct amount, the bonus to the Social Security fee, this transfer of income to the self-employed amounts to 950 euros each month.

The coverage rate (beneficiaries of the benefit in the first week of May over the average number of members in February, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic) is close to 40% of the self-employed. By sectors, it exceeds 70% in Food and beverage services, Other personal services, Accommodation services, Sports, recreational and entertainment activities and Gambling and betting.

By autonomous communities, the highest coverage rate occurs in the Canary Islands, where it exceeds 45%, while it is followed, with coverage between 40% and 45%, Andalusia, Valencia, Asturias and Cantabria. By provinces, Granada and Cádiz have the highest rate.

Refund of fees

The General Treasury of Social Security has already returned the corresponding part of the March fees of 272,749 freelancers who had then been granted the benefit. The amount of the return amounts to 44.7 million euros. Refunds of the April prices will also be made in the coming weeks to those who were recognized after the recovery order was made.

On April 30, more than 1.1 million freelancers received the extraordinary benefit, for an amount of 641.2 million of euros. Previously, on April 17, the first monthly payment had already been made, which involved an injection of 670.9 million of euros. The aid seeks to protect the lack of income of the self-employed in this exceptional situation caused by COVID-19 and to contribute to the survival of their business.

To request this benefit, a process that must be carried out through the mutual collaborators Social Security, no minimum period of contribution required for others is required, it is only necessary to be registered in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) and be up to date with the payment of social security contributions. In addition, it is compatible with any other Social Security benefit that the applicant has been receiving and is compatible with the performance of the activity that was carried out.

Extension of the cessation of activity

It should be remembered that, according to the Economist, the Government will address in the coming days two essential demands for the self-employed who have been demanding the representative associations of the group to alleviate the economic impact of the health crisis of COVID-19 on the labor market of our country: the aid extension extraordinary for cessation of activity until June 30, term of duration of the ERTE, for self-employed workers and the approval of a extraordinary allowance for those seasonal freelancers who will not see their economic activity started due to the health situation and who during the summer months generate income to subsist during the rest of the year (ice cream kiosks, fairgrounds, hammocks).

