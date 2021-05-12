Social networks: Uses and consequences

In the digital age in which we live, a large percentage of the world’s population has access to the Internet and carries out many of their daily activities through the Internet.

According to some studies, 71% of the Mexican population has access to the Internet and most of their time is spent on leisure pages and social networks.

In fact, about 77.2% of the national population has access to social networks, which represents about 100 million people. The number of social network users is greater than that of Internet users, because a single person can have two or more accounts on different social networks.

The most used platforms in our country are Facebook with 93 million users, YouTube with 74.10 million, Instagram with 32 million and Twitter with 11 million users.

But, to tell the truth, the phenomenon of social networks is not a novel phenomenon.

In general and abstract terms, social networks have always existed. Man tends to relate to the same people of his species and has always created a community and has associated with those he identifies with.

What we understand today by social network continues to have that human component, because people continue to group with those who feel a certain affinity and there are as many networks as personal interests.

Although it is true that the most common networks are social networks in the strict sense, that is, personal relationships such as Facebook, hi5, Ello, meetme, etc., there are other messaging, photo or image networks, there are also video networks, networks social games or gaming, application networks and geolocation, networks for forums and discussions, there are also to establish sentimental or love relationships, even for unfaithful people.

There are professional, networking or corporate social networks; business management networks, micromedia networks, bookmarking networks and news aggregators, about crowdfunding or social shoping.

The most notorious difference from social networks – with an abstract or general conception – is the use of the Internet as an instrument to establish a social relationship.

Until the beginning of the 21st century, the Internet had been handled like any other massive information medium, such as radio or television, in which the user played a passive role as a mere receiver of information; but with the so-called Web 2.0 the Internet turned 180 degrees, giving the possibility of all of us to be content creators.

Social networks work precisely because the user shares their own information; And it is that in reality, social networks are not free, but they feed and sell the same information that the user transmits: their image, their private life, their interests, tastes, hobbies, their personal data …

In this sense, a third characteristic, which is sometimes overlooked, is that when using social networks and interacting in them, in reality legal acts are being celebrated, exercising fundamental rights or sometimes violating the rights of others.

To begin with, registering in a social network implies signing an adhesion contract in which the use, treatment and transfer of personal data to the social network is accepted; but also the granting of intellectual property rights over the content that is “uploaded”.

For this reason, it is then so complicated to exercise the right to cancel personal data (the so-called right to be forgotten) before the same social networks; coupled with the fact that these large companies allege that they do not have a domicile in Mexico and therefore cannot submit to its jurisdiction.

On the other hand, it is true that each one is free to disclose his private life and that he has the right to informative self-determination; But many problems occur when the one who transmits the content is not the owner of it.

Social networks have also been used as a means to exercise freedom of expression and even to express some disagreement with a government regime.

It may be that the network is the instrument to convene social mobilizations, such as the Arab Spring, or that public policies are disapproved from the comfort of a sofa, that is, lazy dissent or slacktivism is carried out.

The very act of using emoticons or “liking” a publication is a manifestation of freedom of expression.

It is undeniable that social networks are part of daily life and even an indispensable tool for the free exercise of personality, but care must be taken in the use of this freedom in order not to infringe the rights of third parties. (José Juan Anzures Gurría, Dean of Social Sciences and Government. Central-South Region)