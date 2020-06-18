TikTok has been the queen of confinement. The download of this application increased by 96% during the month of March and it is already used worldwide 3,810 million worldwide, according to data from the Hootsuite portal. Its users have found an escape route in this social network where short videos and choreography are the order of the day. But, How to get the most out of it and make money from it? To start, you have to bet on it and spend time and money generating content that, in the long run, can give an economic return.

These are the keys for brands to succeed on TikTok

Trends. TikTok is a constantly evolving medium where viral videos and new trends appear daily. It is just a matter of reviewing the trends that act as indicators for users to make videos with dance moves or create their own variation on a theme. Videos. Social strategies on this platform should not be focused on sales, you have to think that young people are not very interested in this, but this social network is a great channel to position your brand. Challenges. Many brands like NFL, Sunsilk or Universal Pictures, have started creating campaigns with these challenges. About 16% of all videos on the platform are linked to hashtag challenges. They encourage users to create videos using a specific song or different dance moves, but always using a specific hashtag. 35% of users usually participate in these challenges. Advertisements. The platform gives the option to make video, GIF or full-screen image ads, which are three to five seconds long and can take links to an external or internal landing page. Brand songs and influencers. With TikTok, music can make an advertising campaign take off. It is also important that a brand is associated with an influencer so that the challenges or hashtags that are proposed reach many more people. For example, OREO created a song and partnered with a TikTok influencer to promote their #WhatsYourStuf challenge.