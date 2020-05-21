Social networks are a fundamental part of our lives and now with much more confinement. They have been the best tool to stay informed of everything that was happening around us and the best way to continue seeing our loved ones.

According to data from the social networks themselvesInternet users spend 50 full days a year on social media. Every day, they use their phone, tablet or computer for more than three hours to connect to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

In these weeks, due to the generalized isolation, much more are used. The platforms are constantly updated and announce new features to keep their loyal members happy. The last to do so has been Twitter, which will soon have its own Stories, similar to those of Instagram and Snapchat.

As verified by www.padigital.es, the leading company in digital marketing solutions for SMEs and the Self-Employed in Spain, the main social networks have grown during the pandemic.

Facebook has had a growth of 10% of its daily active users (those that connect at least once a day) during the first months of 2020, to make a total of 22.4 million users in Spain. For his part, Twitter has increased its audience by around 23% in the last few weeks and Youtube has doubled its video views.

But why are social networks so attractive to companies? Instagram itself conducted a survey to show its usefulness to brands. Every day, more than 200 million people visit at least one company profile.

Further, seven out of ten users follow a brand and 60% of them have discovered a new product thanks to the platform. Companies are aware of these figures, so seven out of ten have an Instagram presence.