Social networks do not affect the mental health of adolescents

Adolescence is a difficult time due to the many changes that occur. This can be even worse with interference from social media, new technologies, or general internet use on your mental health. Or so we thought, because now a new study published in the scientific journal Clinical Psychological Science indicates that there is no direct relationship between mental health problems in adolescents and Internet use. In fact, we know that even some social networks can help, at least in adults, to recognize if a person has depression. But what exactly has this study concluded on adolescent mental health disorders and social media use? Does their use negatively affect their use as most people believe or can they be positive for teenagers?

The new study, conducted by the University of Oxford, has examined the data from more than 430,000 teens in the UK and US. The objective was to know “how the associations between the use of technologies by adolescents and mental health have changed in the last 30 years,” as reported in a press release. Young people were various questionnaires about their use of the Internet and possible mental health disorders they had to find out how the two can be associated or related.

Many young people (and also adults) they spend the day glued to the mobile. For this reason, a link between social media use and depression, emotional and behavioral problems. It has also been examined whether there is an association between time spent watching television and suicidal tendencies (suicidality), as well as depression, emotional problems and behavior problems of young people from between 10 and 15 years who participated in the research.

All this with the intention of know more in depth if there is a link between mental health disorders in adolescence and the use of social networks, new technologies and the Internet.

Many people believe that young people can have mental health problems due to the use of social networks. For example, we know that there have been many problems related to eating disorders, such as anorexia or bulimia, due to the images that are displayed on social networks such as Instagram. However, what came before? The disorder or the use of social networks? According to this new study there is no direct relationship between internet use and mental health problems in adolescence. Although the authors point out that more studies are needed to confirm your conclusion.

That is, it is most likely that first there is a disorder and adolescents turn to the use of the Internet, according to one of the theories that researchers have used to try to explain the intensive use of social networks by adolescents . “We found some limited associations between social media use and emotional problems, for example,” commented the doctor. Matti vuorre, study author. But it is difficult to know why they are associated. It could be several factors; Perhaps people with problems spend more time on social media seeking support from their peers?»

“The study found little evidence of increased associations between adolescent technology engagement and mental health,” the researchers note. So does that mean that the use of technology is good?

Technology, Internet, social networks: good or bad?

“These results do not mean that the technology is entirely good for adolescents. Or completely bad. Either it gets worse for teens or not. Even with some of the largest data sets available to scientists, it is difficult to determine conclusively the role of technologies in the lives of young people and how its impact can change over time, ”he explains to IFL Science Vuorre. ‘Scientists are working intensively on these questions. But their job is hampered by the fact that most of the data collected on online behaviors remains hidden in the data warehouses of technology companies.

“As more data accumulates on the use that adolescents make of emerging technologies, our knowledge of them and their effects on mental health will be more precise,” says the professor in the statement. Andy Przybylski, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute and lead author of the study. “Therefore, it’s too early to draw firm conclusions on increasing or decreasing associations between social media and adolescent mental health. And of course it is too early to develop policies or regulations on this basis.

“We need more transparent and credible collaborations between scientists and technology companies to uncover the answers. Data exists within the technology industry, scientists only need to be able to access it for neutral and independent research. ‘ Andy Przybylski, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute and lead author of the study

They ask for more studies

However, the study has its limitations. The sample is quite large, but being through forms, it is the teenagers who decide what to tell. And this can leave important factors out; both by the questionnaire itself and by what the young people answer. Furthermore, researchers from the University of Oxford call for more studies on this topic in order to reach firm conclusions.

In short, there seems to be no association between the use of social networks and mental health disorders in adolescence. But more research is still needed to fully understand this topic. Maybe it’s not the fault of social media or the internet in general. Adolescents may only take refuge in contact with their peers in a time full of change that can be overwhelming. Or maybe they use social media so much because it is the only way they can escape their problems. We don’t know, but we have to do some research on it. Mental health is important.

