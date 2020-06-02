The flow of information about the coronavirus (Covid-19) has become an infinite vortex of data in which citizens indicate that their main concern is to have access to information that serves to protect them from the pandemic.

According to the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, until March 28, more than two thousand research articles had been published on the condition that paralyzed the world, to all this should be added the news that generated daily in each of the affected nations.

According to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, with the outbreak, humanity not only had to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it was also facing what it called last February like the infodemic.

Consulting firm Edelman, a global communications agency, launched the Confianza study and the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico in May, detecting that eight out of 10 respondents are mainly concerned with fake news.

Since January 2020, when WHO warned of a rapidly spreading new virus in the world, technology and virtual information leaders like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have launched a variety of initiatives to report more accurately. and at the same time decisively combat the dissemination of misleading or dubious information.

Criticized for overreacting or being too mild in other major epidemics, the organization continues to gamble today on its future in this battle against the coronavirus, accused by some of having taken too long to sound the alarm and send experts to the home area, Wuhan. And it is also criticized for having hesitated before calling it a pandemic, and for not coordinating an international response to the crisis.

Amid social isolation in the world, today social networks become the main ally and means of access to information and companies in the sector have promoted initiatives to protect the world’s population from content that may be harmful, even to the point of generating a conflict between the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his favorite network: Twitter.

According to a . Institute study in six countries, on average 80 percent of people who searched for information about the pandemic obtained it through the internet, which includes search engines and various social networks.

The analysis, which included Argentina, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea and Spain, detailed that this was the most widely used medium for information, above the mass media such as television, radio or newspapers.

The Blue Bird Company expanded its policy focus to address all kinds of content that contradicted Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations from authorized sources, and also published a special site with verified information, recommendations and actions to tackle the pandemic. .

One of the most notable actions of the social network in this case was the implementation of new labels and warning messages with information about tweets that could contain misleading or controversial information related to the disease, all aimed at avoiding confusion or deception of users.

But the vaccine that the internet giants have implemented against false or harmful information about the pandemic has not been 100 percent effective.

Just in April, Trump suggested citizens inject a disinfectant into their lungs to kill the virus.

“What I see is that the disinfectant, which kills (the virus) in a minute, there is still a way to do something like that by injecting it inside, almost like a cleaning, because as you can see, the virus penetrates the lungs and has a huge effect. It would be interesting to try it. You will have to use doctors to do it, but I find it interesting, ”he said in one of his live press conferences.

Immediately after President Trump’s statement, global trends on Twitter turned to the topic, with hashtags like #Disinfectant, #DontDrinkBleach, or #InjectDisinfectant.

Just a day after the declaration of the President of the United States, the hospitals of that nation reported more than 100 intoxicated with disinfectants, but Trump defended himself by pointing out that he was being sarcastic with his statements. The final consequence of this chapter was the suspension of the daily press conferences on the virus, led by the president in the White House.

WHAT DID THE NETWORKS DO?

Twitter informed . news agency that it had a strategy to remove misinformation about the disease that could cause harm but would not act on every tweet that contains incomplete information.

Twitter’s policy prohibits descriptions of alleged cures for Covid-19 and states that its definition of harm includes content that goes against the guidance of authorized sources of public health information.

Additionally, microblogging network policy also says it prohibits descriptions of coronavirus remedies that are ineffective or shared with the intention of misleading others, even if they are made jokingly.

These types of incidents on digital platforms have affected the trust that the world population has, both in governments and international organizations and in social networks.

Proof of this is that, according to the study by the international consultancy Edelman, 52 percent of the surveyed Mexicans commented that it has been difficult for them to find reliable sources of information during the development of the pandemic, where social networks rank last. among the media, with an approval of 63 percent, on average.

Regarding the manipulation of information on Twitter, Yoel Roth, head of Integrity for the company, and Nick Pickles, head of Public Policy at the same company, recalled that all harmful practices can be denounced and, where appropriate, punished, because they have a real power to distract attention from what is really happening in the world.

Some of the actions that this company implements in these cases is the supervision of reports and the elimination of accounts, also compiling all that information in a Transparency Report that is published biannually and in which, among others, the court requests for account information; court requirements for content removal; content removal under DMCA and counter notifications.

In Mexico alone, during the second semester of 2018, 181 requests for information and deletion were received for content considered malicious or harmful.

SPECIAL SITES

Facebook, Google and Twitter, the world’s Internet leaders, did not limit themselves to vetoing messages with uncertain information, as each of the companies created specialized sites with data verified by international specialists.

Since January this year, Facebook has also opened a microsite with accurate information aimed at combating harmful content, launching initiatives such as “Community Help” in which people can offer or request help from their neighbors. Likewise, it prohibited sanctions and prohibited the deceptive advertising of products such as mouth guards, disinfectants, sanitizers and test kits.

These types of initiatives allowed search engines, such as Google with 78 percent approval, to remain the most reliable source of information about Covid-19, according to the analysis prepared by the consulting firm Edelman.

Despite the increase in confidence, citizens demand more investigation by the media.

Only 41 percent of respondents said this sector is doing a good job in research that explains the full picture of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy or people’s lives.

PRESTIGE WINS

Above all institutions, there is a sector that is privileged with the trust of citizens and that is that of specialists in the health sciences.

In particular, scientists enjoy 91 percent confidence in the accuracy of messages about the condition, closely followed by online health experts who have an approval rating of 88 percent.

After this sector comes health personnel with 87 percent and members of the World Health Organization, with 83 percent, on average.

Specialists are the cornerstone of the strategy of large internet companies, as they are part of the team that helps to verify the data that is published daily on special social media sites around the world.

