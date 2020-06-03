Social networks are darkened by Black Out Tuesday | Instagram

Not only the musician’s world but also social networks joined the cause of #BlackOutTuesday leaving a great trail of black everywhere on both Instagram and Twitter.

Thousands of black squares published in response to George Floyd’s mu3rt3s, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Although Black out tuesday originally organized by the music community, the world of social media also darkened in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.

It may interest you: Floyd Mayweather wants to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

With this came the voices around the world outraged at having taken the life of black people in the USA USA for not only did that country rise up against it, but neighboring and distant countries as well.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Most of the subtitles were blank, although some published #TheShowMustBePaused, black-hearted emojis or encouraged people to vote Tuesday with seven states and the District of Columbia is hosting the largest list of presidential primary elections in nearly three months.

Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland, Beastie Boys and were among the celebrities who joined Black Out Tuesday on social media.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We need more than poems. We need deep systemic change. But when I wrote these words it was a little prayer that I personally needed. Maybe u do too. We won’t let up! Here is a resource I found helpful. Sending you love and light always ✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/OKTXw3MhpH pic.twitter.com/Hyf5yRIdJ4 – Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

June 2, 2020

“I will not post on social media and ask everyone to do the same,” Britney Spears tweeted. “We should use time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place … for all of us !!!!!”

Emma Watson He posted three white squares followed by three black squares with captions reading #blackouttuesday and #amplifyblackvoices on his Instagram account to show his support on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Dillon Francis posted that the hashtag for Black Lives Matter was blank on Instagram because users posted black boxes, rapper Lil Nas X replied:

“This is not helping us. brother that he (expletive) thought of this? people need to see what’s going on. “

Read also: More brands raise their voices for protests about police brutality

.