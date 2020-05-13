Yokasta Díaz maintains that in the midst of crises, challenges arise and after the onslaught of the coronavirus, she took on a special one: offering educational content with famous guests of the locution on her live connections through Instagram, a professional area in which she has developed a race.

The initiative is carried out twice a week and with which Yokasta seeks to make his community meet the faces of the voices that both listen and admire, beyond being a charming voice, he seeks to inspire others with his personal story.

Among the most prominent announcers interviewed by her are Fernando Solís, voice of Fox and MTV Latin America, he has also worked for networks such as Universal Studios and NatGeo and has been the voice presenting the Latin Grammy and Viña del Mar.

Solís is also an expert in voice dubbing and spoke about the importance of being a voice actor.

“Play various roles and shades, meet the character, practice it, speak like him, breathe like him, walk like him. It is not so easy because you must train for hours knowing everything that characterizes who you are going to double to make it credible, ”said Solís.

Other of the most outstanding interactive encounters was meeting the face of the most famous Spanish voice on the planet, Iratxe Gómez (SIRI. This English teacher and announcer has her radio program, is a mother of a family, and lives comfortably in a small town. north of Spain.

Iratxe Gómez recorded in 2007 a comprehensive navigation service for GPS and for high-end vehicles. Later, with that technology it was easier to create Siri, also because its voice was associated with these large brands of luxury vehicles and like the brand of Apple devices.

Gómez says that she is very happy because she can help and be useful, for example in this pandemic, to blind people.

“As long as a commercial voice adopts a neutral accent, the more successful the announcer will be in the international market” This is how Alex Pinilla, voice of the NatGeo channel, opened his presentation, and has also worked for Sony and Universal Studios.

“The pandemic has taught me that we are vulnerable to the environment and strong to get ahead, taking 100% of the crisis, giving you the opportunity to do new things, create ideas and start doing it differently, like these virtual meetings, I wanted to focus on them to an unexplored market niche for the rest in live shows. My colleagues with their stories of effort and work deserved to be told, but even more, my community deserved this type of educational content, “emphasized Yokasta Díaz.

